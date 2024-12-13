The Last of Us Part II Remastered coming to PC in April, 2025

Sony and Naughty Dog had an announcement for PC gamers at The Game Awards 2024 show today, revealing that The Last of Us Part II Remastered is finally coming to the platform. The title will stop being a PlayStation 5 exclusive on April 3, 2025. Watch the reveal trailer above, though be warned that it does contain spoilers from the award-winning storyline.

Originally released for the PlayStation 5 in early 2024, this Remaster came touting upgraded graphics, a brand-new rogue-like survival mode titled No Return, and even a Guitar Free Play option to enjoy multiple instruments from within the game. The PC release is a host to all that too, but also touts even better visuals, control options, and more.

“We’re all thrilled to bring The Last of Us Part II to the PC audience, including all the great new features we added in the Remastered version for PS5,” The Last of Us Part II Remastered Game Director Matthew Gallant said. “We hope players enjoy the captivating story, rich combat mechanics, extensive behind-the-scenes commentary, and test their skills in the roguelike mode No Return. We’re working hard to ensure that the game feels great on this new platform, and has the high performance and robust features that PC players expect.”

More details on the port, like features and system requirements, will be revealed later, closer to launch.

Nixxes Software and Iron Galaxy Studios are working with Naughty Dog for the port "to ensure The Last of Us Part II Remastered is a thrill for PC players from the jump."

“We are honored and excited to be working closely together with Naughty Dog and Iron Galaxy on bringing The Last of Us Part II Remastered to PC," adds Nixxes PC Product Director Coen Frauenfelder. "Our highly skilled and motivated team is working hard to make sure players have a great experience on PC. We’re combining our experience, in-house technology, and passion for this game series to deliver a scalable and high-performance port that players expect from us."

The PC version of The Last of Us Part II Remastered will be released across Steam and Epic Games Store on April 3, 2025.