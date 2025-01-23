Threads starts rollout of scheduled posts and other features

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram and Threads, has announced some changes coming to the platform. His post reads:

Some Threads updates today to help manage your presence on the app: You can now schedule posts on Threads, and metrics for individual posts are rolling out in Insights. We’re also adding the ability to “markup” a post that you’re resharing so you can add your creative take, starting with a few countries with more to come soon. More to come soon.

For context, Insights is a feature that helps users understand their reach, engagement, and audience demographics. Individual post metrics were initially announced last month (they were in testing) and are now rolling out.

Image: Adam Mosseri

As for marking up a post, we have an idea of what that feature may look like, thanks to the work of sleuths like Chris Messina. A few days before Mosseri's post, Messina pointed out that Threads was adding the ability to markup other people's content. He noted that a squiggle icon appears to the right of the location pin, and tapping it brings up a Markup UI.

Marking up posts can be useful if you want to draw attention to parts of a post before sharing. Based on the available screenshots, a highlighter, arrow tool, and red marker are available as markup tools.

Image: Lindsey Gamble

Threads has been adding new updates to the platform. Some of these features are borrowed from competing platforms like Bluesky's starter packs and Stories on X (essentially AI-powered summaries of trending topics on X).

The platform saw immense growth last year, reaching over 175 million monthly active users (MAU) by July and hitting over 15 million sign-ups in November. Some of the people who've switched to Threads are X refugees who left in protest of Elon Musk's policies on X, such as training Grok on user posts.