TMNT: Shredder's Revenge gets a surprise mobile release as Netflix exclusive

While the response to Netflix-exclusive games on mobile seems to have been lukewarm, the company is seemingly going all-in on its gaming initiative. It regularly releases mobile titles for its subscribers and is also reportedly working on a AAA PC game. Now, the company has brought Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge to Android and iOS.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) require probably require no introduction for most of our readers, but for those unaware about the game itself, TMNT: Shredder's Revenge is a beat 'em-up title originally developed by Tribute Games and published by Dotemu on Windows, Linux, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation last year. The game was received quite favorably by both critics and consumers alike, and currently boasts a solid 85% rating on Metacritic.

This is what the Play Store description for the title reads like:

Kick shell with Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo or other familiar friends in this totally tubular '80s-inspired beat 'em up. Cowabunga! They're lean, they're green and they're mean! Battle as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to foil Krang and Shredder's latest twisted plan. Brawl across a righteous range of classic TMNT locations in this beautifully rendered retro beat 'em up. Smash your way through more than a dozen different levels and use your dangerous ninja combos to defeat classic enemies like Baxter Stockman or the Triceraton! Features: Play with iconic TMNT characters, including our ninja turtle heroes Leo, Raph, Donnie and Mikey — or pick April, Master Splinter or Casey Jones as playable characters for the first time!

Enjoy old-school gameplay enhanced with super-fresh fighting mechanics.

Discover a fresh adventure with a totally awesome new story mode.

Time-travel back to the '80s with this nostalgic design, including retro full-color pixel art graphics.

Listen to a rad soundtrack made by Tee Lopes.

This game is bluetooth controller-supported.

As this is a Netflix-exclusive title, you will be able to download the game from your preferred storefront but will be required to sign in from your active Netflix account in order to play it.

It is important to note that this is not the first high-profile title that Netflix has added to its mobile portfolio. It recently brought Oxenfree, Twelve Minutes, and Kentucky Route Zero to the portable gaming platform. You can download TMNT: Shredder's Revenge for free from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.