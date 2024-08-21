Netflix unveils new Squid Game: Unleashed ahead of second season

Netflix has unveiled Squid Game: Unleashed and Monument Valley 3 at GAMESCOM 2024, it said both will exclusively launch on Netflix later this year but didn't give an exact date for Squid Game: Unleashed. It reiterated that Squid Game season 2 will be launching on December 26, 2024, and season 3 will be coming in 2025 - we could see the new game come out around the time of the second season.

In Squid Game: Unleashed, players will compete in a 32-player party royale showdown where they'll have to complete challenges from the show as well as some new ones. You'll be able to team up with friends in multiplayer and earn rewards through daily missions and events.

"Making games based on hit series and films is one of the most exciting opportunities we have at Netflix," said Bill Jackson, Head of Creative at Boss Fight, a Netflix Game Studio. "We're thrilled to offer fans a new way to experience the Squid Game universe — one that combines the show's pulse-pounding action with the immersive thrill of gameplay."

Monument Valley 3 is set to arrive on December 10, it will be the first installment since 2017, seven years ago. It's the biggest Monument Valley story to date, according to Netflix, where you will have to solve puzzles to work your way through the game.

“Monument Valley is a title that has pushed boundaries of what is possible in games, from the power of minimalist design, to the simplicity of play and the emotion of interactive storytelling,” said Jennifer Estaris, Game Director of Monument Valley 3. “Our goal is to bring our biggest Monument Valley yet to as many people as possible, which is why we partnered with Netflix to deliver the game to hundreds of millions of players around the world as part of their memberships.”

Monument Valley 1 and Monument Valley 2 will be launching on Netflix on September 19 and October 29, respectively. The streaming giant said that its platform will be the only one where you can play the entire Monument Valley series.