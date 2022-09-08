Netflix Games gets 10 new titles this month, taking the total above 30

Netflix Games, the mobile gaming division of the streaming giant, will add 10 new games this month. With the new additions, the Netflix Games platform will have 32 games that will be available to every subscriber for free.

Netflix Games has been steadily growing its catalog. Although data indicates less than 1% of Netflix subscribers are playing the games the service offers, it hasn’t stopped the company from investing heavily to boost its mobile gaming venture.

One of the games that is available immediately is Lucky Luna, a stylish platformer exclusive to Netflix Games. It is a 2D vertical platformer that Netflix has ensured availability on the day of its announcement.

Another game Netflix announced is Desta: The Memories Between, which is a turn-based tactical, combat centered around throwing a ball. This game will be available on September 27. Incidentally, even Nintendo Switch and Steam will have ports of the title in the future.

There’s also a mobile port of Immortality, which is an FMV horror game with a lot of detail and is crafted with cinematic art. Apart from these three titles, the other games which will be available through Netflix Games are as follows:

Spiritfarer

Wild Things: Animal Adventures

Into the Breach

Before Your Eyes

Moonlighter

Into the Dead 2

Heads Up

It is quite clear that Netflix is confident about Netflix Games, and wants the platform to grow. The company seems to be experimenting while building its player and subscriber base. Although data might not support Netflix’s ambitions, games could be an enticing and attention-grabbing offer to lock in existing subscribers and attract more people to buy a subscription.