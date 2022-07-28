Twitter is testing a status feature... again

Twitter is seemingly working on a feature that allows users to add statuses to their tweets. These statuses are pre-written and not editable yet. They also have emojis with them by default. Twitter decided to test them around 2019 as well, but never announced them officially. Today, it is giving the feature another go.

A few of the several statuses are “hot take”, “unpopular opinion”, and “living the dream”. The feature appears as an "Add Status" option under the tweet you are writing. Clicking on it takes the users to a screen showing the list of the 20 or so available pre-made statuses. The capability is similar to Facebook statuses users could add to their posts which were also pre-determined.

I don't know how twitter managed to release a more embarrassing and unusable feature than cotweets in the same month but here it is. these are all the statuses you can use. no custom statuses allowed pic.twitter.com/2BPwku1qi1 — Takes Of Vesperia (@coolranchzaku) July 27, 2022

A majority of users add emojis to their tweets which takes up characters. As such, default statuses could help save characters. Additionally, public tweets posted with the same statuses or phrases are categorized together and are accessible by clicking on the status badge.

A Twitter spokesperson talked to TechCrunch and stated:

“For a limited time, we are testing a feature that allows you to add a status topic from a predetermined list to your Tweets to provide more context for your followers, So whether you are about to drop a hot Tweet thread, share your shower thoughts, or have a bad case of the Mondays, your Tweets can better convey what you are up to.”

The feature is available to a limited group in the U.S. and Australia currently; the size of which is not confirmed. There is also no announcement regarding its official launch.

Source: TechCrunch via The Verge