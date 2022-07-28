August Games with Gold brings Saints Row 2, Monaco, and more

With a few days to go in July, Microsoft has announced the upcoming Games with Gold selection for the month of August, offering more games for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to claim.

The long-running program is once again planning to offer two waves in August with an Xbox One and an Xbox 360 game each. All four have backward compatibility support too, meaning modern Xbox console owners can also claim and play them natively on their hardware.

Here are the announced titles and their claiming availability windows:

Calico: Available August 1 to 31 (Xbox One)

Calico is a day-in-the-life community sim game where you are given an important and adorable task: rebuild the town’s cat café and fill it with cute and cuddly creatures! You will journey to a small village filled with magical girls and other fantastical friends, where you are placed in charge of a run down cat café. Build up your café by filling it with cute furniture, fun decorations, yummy pastries, and get it bustling with animals again!

ScourgeBringer: Available August 16 to September 15 (Xbox One)

Set in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious entity wreaked havoc on all humanity, ScourgeBringer puts you in the shoes of the deadliest warrior of her clan: Kyhra. Help her to explore the unknown and slash her way through ancient machines guarding the seal of her past, and maybe the redemption of humanity.

Saint’s Row 2: Available August 1 to 15 (Xbox 360)

Help the 3rd Streets take back their city in this explosive sequal to the 2006 hit. Saints Row 2 features unparalleled character creation and customization; a massive open world to explore by land, air or sea; and online co-op play that enables you and a friend play through the entire story of Saints Row 2.

Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine: Available August 16 to 31 (Xbox 360)

Assemble a crack team of thieves and execute the perfect crime. Sneak, steal, and run for your lives in single player or with up to four friends in local or online co-op.

Keep in mind Microsoft will stop giving out Xbox 360 games with Games with Gold starting in October, making this one of the last few times subscribers get to claim titles for the classic console.

A few days remain before the new games take their place in the Games with Gold bonus game slots, meaning there is time left to grab the currently available July titles. Beasts of Maravilla Island, Torchlight, and Relicta are all available for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate members.