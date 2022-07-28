Lawn Mowing Simulator is free to claim on the Epic Games Store this week

Simulator fans have a freebie made just for them available from the Epic Games Store this week. Its refreshed giveaway slot has brought Lawn Mowing Simulator for claiming, replacing Tannenberg from last week.

Described as a "physically authentic lawn mowing experience", the game lets you adjust everything from the blade height and various attachments to the engine load of your machine as the lawns of the Great British countryside get cut. Licensed mowers from real-world companies are what's available for use here with an entire lawn mowing business side to attend to as an option too.

Here's how the developer describes its sim:

Experience the beauty and detail of mowing the Great British countryside in Lawn Mowing Simulator, the only simulator that allows you to ride an authentic and expansive roster of real-world licensed lawn mowers from prestigious manufacturers; Toro, SCAG and STIGA as you manage your mowing business.

When it's not on sale, the title costs $19.99 to purchase. Here are the minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 10 x64

Processor: AMD FX-8350 or equivalent / Intel Core i3-8350K or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon R9 390X or equivalent / GeForce GTX 960 or equivalent

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 20 GB available space

Lawn Mowing Simulator is available to keep in the Epic Games Store library permanently if you claim it before next Thursday, August 4. On the same date, Epic will put up Unrailed as the next freebie.