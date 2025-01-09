Assassin's Creed Shadows hit with another sudden delay, Ubisoft says it needs more time

Assassin's Creed Shadows, the next major entry in one of Ubisoft's biggest franchises, was already hit by an unexpected last-minute delay last year. That sent the game from a November 2024 launch to a February 2025 release without much warning. While it seemed like the newest launch date was locked in, with multiple deep dive showcases of gameplay systems even coming out, today yet another announcement was made by Ubisoft.

With the change, Assassin's Creed Shadows will now be released on March 20, 2025. Players will be waiting a little over an extra month to jump into the shoes of Yasuke and Naoe to experience this Japan-set stealth RPG entry.

"While we've already made remarkable strides, we believe a few additional weeks are needed to implement that feedback and ensure an even more ambitious and engaging day-one experience," says a social media post by Assassin's Creed franchise boss Marc-Alexis Coté regarding the latest delay. "We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to our incredible fans and dedicated teams for your unwavering support since our announcement in September to further refine and polish Assassin's Creed Shadows."

The last delay arrived during a tough period for Ubisoft. A financial update revealed that its other big release of 2024, Star Wars Outlaws, had not met sales expectations. This was what largely prompted the delay of the new RPG, with the company wanting a more polished launch product to entice the masses.

Major changes were happening within the company, and it even killed its PC store exclusivity program, making sure that Steam gets all Ubisoft games on day one going forward. Coté recently said that Assassin's Creed Shadows will need to change the narrative surrounding the company about having less-than-stellar launch products.

"We remain committed to delivering a high-quality, immersive experience fostered by ongoing dialogue between our players and development teams," Coté added today.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is now coming out on March 20, 2025. It is hitting PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.