VirtualBox 7.1.8 is now available with fixes for 100% CPU utilization and other issues

If you use VirtualBox to run virtual machines on a Windows, macOS, or Linux host, you can download the latest update, version 7.1.8. It resolves a long list of various issues, including 100% CPU utilization by VBxTray in Windows Guest Additions, virtual machine clocks going backward in certain scenarios, mouse driver installation issues in Windows Vista-based guest machines, and more.

Here is the changelog:

VMM: Fixed issue when VM clock went backwards in rare circumstances

GUI: Fixed issue when accelerated cursor image was not displayed correctly

DevVirtioSCSI: Fixed issue with restoring saved state

Graphics: Fixed issue when assertion was triggered on restoring VM state if VMSVGA graphics adapter was used without 3D acceleration

Main: Fixed issue when VBoxSVC was crashing on saving machine config through VirtualBox web service

Main: Fixed issue when wireless network adapters could not be discovered on modern Linux distributions

Main: Fixed issue when deleting running VM snapshot was leaving the .sav file on disk

NAT: Fixed connectivity loss on Windows host

VBoxManage: Updated User Manual to correct the 'VBoxManage modifyvm' invocation for configuring a VM to use host-only networking

VBoxManage: Fixed issue when it was not possible to set disk bandwidth with 'VBoxManage bandwidthctl' command

Windows installer: Automatically load the support driver after a successful installation

Linux Host Installer: Fixed issue which sometimes resulted in installation failure due to incorrect check whether previous VirtualBox installation is running or not

Linux Guest Additions: Fixed issue when VBoxClient could crash in XWayland guest

Linux Guest Additions: Fixed issue which resulted in cursor image corruption when VM was using VBoxVGA graphics adapter

Linux Guest Additions: Fixed issue when installation could fail on the system which does not have X11 libraries installed

Linux Guest Additions: Added initial support for kernel 6.14

Linux Guest Additions: Introduced initial support for RHEL 9.7 kernel

Linux Guest Additions: Introduced additional fixes for RHEL 9.4 kernel

Linux Guest Additions: Improved 'rcvboxadd status-kernel' check

Windows installer: Various bugfixes for the new installation code

Windows installer: Implemented a new fatal error dialog with the ability to open the installer log file directly

Windows Guest Additions: Fixed mouse driver installation on Vista guests

Windows Guest Additions: Fixed uninstallation integrity issues

Windows Guest Additions: Fixed driver installation error ERROR_AUTHENTICODE_TRUST_NOT_ESTABLISHED

Windows Guest Additions: Fixed 100% CPU usage of VBoxTray which happened under certain circumstances

Windows Guest Additions: Now also ships the VBoxAudioTest binary for performing guest audio testing / diagnosis

Windows Guest Additions: For older Windows versions (Windows 2000 to Windows 7) install alternative Shared Folder driver which avoids some compatibility glitches of the usual driver

VirtualBox 7.1.8 is available for free on the official website. You can also find changelogs in the official documentation.