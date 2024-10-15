VirtualBox gets Windows 11 24H2 fix, many TPM improvements, Linux 6.12 support, and more

Oracle has released the latest versions of VirtualBox in the 7.1 and 7.0 channels. The new releases bring several bug fixes and improvements. On the Windows side, these include a DLL-related bug fix on Windows 11 24H2, "multiple" TPM improvements for both Windows 11 and 10, and more.

Over on the Linux side of things, the new updates bring initial support for Linux kernel version 6.12, Ubuntu 24.04, and several display-related quirks including black screen, flickering, and more.

The full changelog for version 7.0.22 is given below:

GUI: Fixed deletion of VMs with unattended install related files, no longer leave them behind causing trouble with creating a new VM with the same name (bug #21331)

GUI: Updated Italian, Greek, Georgian, Turkish and Indonesian translations

VMSVGA: Improved flickering, black screen and other screen update issues with recent Linux kernels (bug #21955)

TPM: Fixed multiple issues with TPM deployment with Windows 10/11 VMs

3D: Improve accuracy of 3D capability reporting, limit it to what the host can handle

API: Suppress logging of "Screenshot is not possible" errors when the VGA config is invalid, avoiding user confusion

API: Fixed NVRAM file handling when taking snapshots

API: Fixed NVRAM file deletion for VMs using BIOS firmware

API: Fixed rare hangs when API objects are uninitialized concurrently

Windows host: Fixed system DLL size checking which failed with Windows 11 24H2 and recent Insider Preview builds (bug #22162)

Linux host: Fixed a bug in RPM packaging which misplaced the QHelp file, breaking the built-in help viewer

Guest OSes: Added OS type for Ubuntu 24.04

Linux Guest Additions: Fixed vboxvideo kernel module build with RHEL 9.5 kernel

Linux Guest Additions: Introduce initial support for kernel 6.12 (NOTE: In kernel 6.12, KVM initializes virtualization on module loading by default. This prevents VirtualBox VMs from starting. In order to avoid this, either add "kvm.enable_virt_at_load=0" parameter into kernel command line or unload corresponding kvm_XXX module)

And, the changelog for version 7.1.4 is given below:

GUI: Added latest NLS update for Turkish, Indonesian and Italian languages

VMSVGA: Improved flickering, black screen and other screen update issues with recent Linux kernels (bug #21955)

NAT: Fixed issue with restoring 7.0.X saved state

VBoxManage: Fixed breakage of "list vms" and "showvminfo" for inaccessible VMs

Windows host: Fixed system DLL size checking which failed with Windows 11 24H2 and recent Insider Preview builds (bug #22162)

Linux Guest Additions: Introduce initial support for kernel 6.12 (NOTE: In kernel 6.12, KVM initializes virtualization on module loading by default. This prevents VirtualBox VMs from starting. In order to avoid this, either add "kvm.enable_virt_at_load=0" parameter into kernel command line or unload corresponding kvm_XXX module)

Linux/Arm Guest Additions: Added possibility to automatically upgrade Guest Additions via Devices menu

EFI: Added missing LsiLogic MPT SCSI driver again to fix booting from devices attached to this device if the EFI firmware is used (7.1.0 regression)

EFI: Restored broken network boot support (7.1.0 regression)

You can download the software from Oracle's official website here.