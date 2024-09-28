VirtualBox 7.1.2 is out with performance improvements for Windows VMs and more

After releasing a big update for VirtualBox earlier this month, which brought a reworked user interface, a new icon, and a lot of new features and other improvements, Oracle released a smaller "maintenance release" update under version 7.1.2.

The changelog includes mostly fixes and small improvements, such as a patch for black screens and performance slowdowns in Windows virtual machines. The latest version also adds support for multi-window layout, 3D acceleration for ARM-based virtual machines, UEFI SecureBoot fixes, and more.

Here are the official release notes:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added: GUI: Added multiple window layout and translation related fixes

GUI: Fixed an issue that meant VMs created using Unattended Install were not removed cleanly

GUI: Added an option to change the remote display security method

GUI: Removed the BETA label from the macOS/Arm UI

NAT: Fixed slow performance on Windows host (bugs #22164 and #22180)

NAT: Fixed DHCP problems with certain guests when domain is empty

3D: Fixed enabling 3D acceleration in the VM settings

3D: Fixed black screen with Windows VMs

3D: Fixed rendering issues caused by incorrect view handling

3D: Added possibility to enable 3D acceleration function for Arm platform VMs

GCM: Fixed problem with loading saved state created by 7.0.x

API: Fixed an issue with incorrect handling of NVRAM state with legacy BIOS and its removal on VM deletion

API: Fixed UEFI Secure Boot state querying when the VM was never started

Guest Additions: Fixed error message on automatic upgrading

SDK: Fixed building code using the XPCOM bindings (bug #22174)

VirtualBox 7.1.2 is available for free download from the Neowin software stories page or the official website. Supported platforms include Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10, 11, Windows Server 2008 R2 and newer, macOS (both Intel and Apple Silicon, macOS 10.12 and up), Linux, and Solaris.