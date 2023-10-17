VirtualBox fixes Windows black screen, TPM save, nested virtualization, BIOS bugs

Close to the general availability (GA) of Windows 11, Oracle started working on TPM (Trusted Platform Module) passthrough for Windows 11 support. And almost a year later, the hypervisor gained support for Windows 11 hosts. TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot support soon arrived after this, though as recently as July of 2023, TPM-related bugs like crashes have been addressed.

The latest maintenance release today also has fixes related to TPM saved states. Aside from that, a black screen issue has also been fixed. There are other fixes in the release as well. The full changelog is given below:

VirtualBox 7.0.12 (released October 17 2023)



This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added: VMM: Fixed using a debugger inside the guest under certain circumstances (bugs #21413 and #21546)

VMM: Fixed detection of VT-x being used by other hypervisors (bug #21867)

VMM: Introduced additional improvements in Split Lock Detection feature of recent Intel CPUs on Linux hosts (bug #20180)

GUI: Fixed issue when the nested hardware virtualization setting was not displayed in the VM details panel (bug #21707)

GUI: Introduced NLS update for Croatian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Dutch and Turkish languages as well as added general look-and-feel improvements

Devices: Fixed black screen in Windows guests with multiple guest screens when 3D is disabled (7.0.10 regression)

Devices: Fixed PCI device identifiers for the VirtIO network interface (bug #21516)

Devices: Fixed VLAN support for the VirtIO network interface (bug #21778)

Devices: Fixed loading saved states when a TPM is configured (7.0.10 regression, bug #21773)

Networking: Fixed memory leaks in the VBoxIntNetSwitch process on macOS (bug #21752)

Networking: Fixed TCP connections with IP addresses ending on .2 when the NAT network attachment is used (bug #21513)

Audio: Fixed switching host audio devices on Windows hosts using the WAS backend (bugs #20431, #21517, #20630 and #20723)

VRDP: Added general improvements

VBoxManage: Added improvements for "list usbfilters" command

Unattended: Added kick start file support for Oracle Linux 8 and Oracle Linux 9.

Main: Added more Linux OS subtypes

Host Services: Fixed Guest Properties service crash under rare circumstance

Linux Host and Guest: Fixed few "field-spanning write" kernel warnings (bugs #21410 and #21862)

Linux Guest Additions: Added more fixes for RHEL 8.9 and 9.3 kernel

Linux Guest Additions: Added more fixes for kernel 6.4

Linux Guest Additions: Added initial support for OpenSUSE 15.5 kernel

Linux Guest Additions: Added initial support for kernels 6.5 and 6.6

Linux Guest Additions: Added version reporting for "rcvboxadd status-kernel" and "rcvboxadd status-user" commands

BIOS: Restored support for ISA SCSI HBAs in the BIOS (bug #21736)

To download the latest VirtualBox update, head over to the official website at this link.