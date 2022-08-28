Oracle VirtualBox finally gets support for Windows 11, macOS Big Sur, Monterey, and more

Oracle's VirtualBox version 7.0.0 Beta 1 brings with it several major changes in terms of host OS support. The virtualization software has finally gained the ability to run Windows 11 as the host OS. The previous VirtualBox release, version 6.1.36, did not support Windows 11 hosts, though Windows 11 guest template has been supported since version 6.1.28. However, the planned TPM passthrough was not present in 6.1.28.

The change has been mentioned in the user manual (PDF) of the the new version which notes Windows 11 21H2 support. Alongside Windows 11, the new VirtualBox 7.0 Beta 1 also gains support for macOS 11 (Big Sur) and macOS 12 (Monterey). Over on the Linux side of things, there is now support for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and 22.04 LTS, as well as Debian 11.

The full changelog in terms of new host OS support is given below:

Supported Host Operating Systems Currently, Oracle VM VirtualBox runs on the following host OSes: Windows hosts (64-bit): Windows 8.1 Windows 10 Windows 11 21H2 Windows Server 2012 Windows Server 2012 R2 Windows Server 2016 Windows Server 2019 Windows Server 2022

macOS hosts (64-bit): 10.15 (Catalina) 11 (Big Sur) 12 (Monterey)

Linux hosts (64-bit). Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, 20.04 LTS and 22.04 Debian GNU/Linux 10 (“Buster”) and 11 (“Bullseye”) Oracle Linux 6, 7 and 8 CentOS/Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 and 8 Fedora 35 and 36 Gentoo Linux SUSE Linux Enterprise server 12 and 15 openSUSE Leap 15.3



You can find the full release notes for VirtualBox 7.0.0 Beta 1 here.