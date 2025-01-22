VirtualBox fixes Windows 11 24H2 BSOD, improves Windows driver installs, NVMe, and more

Oracle released new VirtualBox updates earlier today for branches 7.1 and 7.0. These are labelled maintenance releases under versions 7.1.6 and 7.0.24.

The new update to the popular virtualization software fixes a blue screen of death (BSOD) issue related to Windows 11 24H2 guests, and a full-screen bug. In terms of OS support, the new version adds initial support for Linux 6.13, RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux) 9.6, and Windows Server 2025.

There are improvements related to Windows driver installations, NVMe, and more. The full changelogs are given below:

VirtualBox 7.1.6 (released January 21 2025)



This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added: VMM: Fixed issue when Windows 11 24H2 guest was experiencing BSOD in rare conditions

GUI: Improved representation of disabled preferences contents (mask+font) when it is shown with certain Linux themes

GUI: Fixed issue when seamless mode was not properly enabled or disabled in appropriate time according to GA status events

GUI: Fixed rare crash on macOS hosts on application exit

GUI: Fixed small 7.1.4 regression in preferences windows when filter editor was not in focus

GUI: Introduced improvements in Advanced properties/settings dialog area

GUI: Restored missing functionality to change bridged adapter at VM startup if current one wasn't found

GUI: Fixed issue when Show action duplicates were created on macOS host in attempt to switch between running and powered off VMs

GUI: Fixed regression when 3D acceleration check-box was not available for certain guest OS and graphical controller types

GUI: Restored lost Help button for preferences windows on macOS

GUI: Restored lost Help button shortcuts for certain windows

GUI: Fixed issue when error message was shown when VM was starting in full-screen mode

VirtioNet: Fixed issue with re-negotiation of features after reset

Graphics: Fixed issue with Linux guest screen flickering when guest was using VMSVGA graphics adapter

VBoxManage: Added the ability to export and import VMs which contain an NVMe storage controller

VBoxManage: Fixed issue when it was not possible to set graphics controller to "QemuRamFB" using modifyvm command (bug #22232)

Main: Fixed issue when specifying custom proxy server in GUI settings had no effect

Network: Added changes which replaced NAT engines with libslirp

Guest OSes: Added OS type for Windows Server 2025

Linux guest and host: Added more fixes for UBSAN related warnings (bug #21877)

Linux guest and host: Added initial support for RHEL 9.6 kernel

Windows guests and host: Re-implemented driver installation

Solaris host: Removed the VirtualBox GUI shared objects libqgtk2styleVBox.so and libqgtk2VBox.so from the Solaris installation packages as they depend on GTK2 which is EOL and no longer supported

Linux Guest Additions: Introduced initial support for kernel 6.13

Linux Guest Additions: vboxvideo: Added improvement for kernel 6.4 support and fixed issue when graphics could be frozen when using VBoxVGA adapter

Linux Guest Additions: Introduced additional fixes for kernel 6.12 in vboxvideo



Windows Guest Additions: Fixed guest screen resize issue which caused random failure of switching modes for virtual displays

You can download the latest VirtualBox from Neowin's software stories page or from the official website.