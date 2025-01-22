VirtualBox fixes Windows 11 24H2 BSOD, improves Windows driver installs, NVMe, and more

Oracle released new VirtualBox updates earlier today for branches 7.1 and 7.0. These are labelled maintenance releases under versions 7.1.6 and 7.0.24.
The new update to the popular virtualization software fixes a blue screen of death (BSOD) issue related to Windows 11 24H2 guests, and a full-screen bug. In terms of OS support, the new version adds initial support for Linux 6.13, RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux) 9.6, and Windows Server 2025.
There are improvements related to Windows driver installations, NVMe, and more. The full changelogs are given below:
VirtualBox 7.1.6 (released January 21 2025)
This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added:
- VMM: Fixed issue when Windows 11 24H2 guest was experiencing BSOD in rare conditions
- GUI: Improved representation of disabled preferences contents (mask+font) when it is shown with certain Linux themes
- GUI: Fixed issue when seamless mode was not properly enabled or disabled in appropriate time according to GA status events
- GUI: Fixed rare crash on macOS hosts on application exit
- GUI: Fixed small 7.1.4 regression in preferences windows when filter editor was not in focus
- GUI: Introduced improvements in Advanced properties/settings dialog area
- GUI: Restored missing functionality to change bridged adapter at VM startup if current one wasn't found
- GUI: Fixed issue when Show action duplicates were created on macOS host in attempt to switch between running and powered off VMs
- GUI: Fixed regression when 3D acceleration check-box was not available for certain guest OS and graphical controller types
- GUI: Restored lost Help button for preferences windows on macOS
- GUI: Restored lost Help button shortcuts for certain windows
- GUI: Fixed issue when error message was shown when VM was starting in full-screen mode
- VirtioNet: Fixed issue with re-negotiation of features after reset
- Graphics: Fixed issue with Linux guest screen flickering when guest was using VMSVGA graphics adapter
- VBoxManage: Added the ability to export and import VMs which contain an NVMe storage controller
- VBoxManage: Fixed issue when it was not possible to set graphics controller to "QemuRamFB" using modifyvm command (bug #22232)
- Main: Fixed issue when specifying custom proxy server in GUI settings had no effect
- Network: Added changes which replaced NAT engines with libslirp
- Guest OSes: Added OS type for Windows Server 2025
- Linux guest and host: Added more fixes for UBSAN related warnings (bug #21877)
- Linux guest and host: Added initial support for RHEL 9.6 kernel
- Windows guests and host: Re-implemented driver installation
- Solaris host: Removed the VirtualBox GUI shared objects libqgtk2styleVBox.so and libqgtk2VBox.so from the Solaris installation packages as they depend on GTK2 which is EOL and no longer supported
- Linux Guest Additions: Introduced initial support for kernel 6.13
- Linux Guest Additions: vboxvideo: Added improvement for kernel 6.4 support and fixed issue when graphics could be frozen when using VBoxVGA adapter
- Linux Guest Additions: Introduced additional fixes for kernel 6.12 in vboxvideo
VirtualBox 7.0.24 (released January 21 2025)
This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added:
- VMM: Fixed issue when Windows 11 24H2 guest was experiencing BSOD in rare conditions
- GUI: Fixed issue when error message was shown when VM was starting in full-screen mode
- Graphics: Fixed issue with Linux guest screen flickering when guest was using VMSVGA graphics adapter
- VirtioNet: Fixed issue with re-negotiation of features after reset
- VBoxManage: Added the ability to export and import VMs which contain an NVMe storage controller
- Main: Fixed issue when specifying custom proxy server in GUI settings had no effect
- Guest OSes: Added OS type for Windows Server 2025
- Linux guest and host: Added initial support for RHEL 9.6 kernel
- Linux guest and host: Added more fixes for UBSAN related warnings (bug #21877)
- Solaris host: Removed the VirtualBox GUI shared objects libqgtk2styleVBox.so and libqgtk2VBox.so from the Solaris installation packages as they depend on GTK2 which is EOL and no longer supported
- Windows guests and host: Re-implemented driver installation
- Linux Guest Additions: Introduced initial support for kernel 6.13
- Linux Guest Additions: vboxvideo: Added improvement for kernel 6.4 support and fixed issue when graphics could be frozen when using VBoxVGA adapter
- Linux Guest Additions: Introduced additional fixes for kernel 6.12 in vboxvideo
- Windows Guest Additions: Fixed guest screen resize issue which caused random failure of switching modes for virtual displays
You can download the latest VirtualBox from Neowin's software stories page or from the official website.
