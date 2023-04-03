Western Digital got hit with a hacker attack that could disrupt its business

Computer storage company Western Digital admitted early this morning that its network systems had been hit by a hacker attack. According to its press release, the incident happened on March 26. WD stated the "unauthorized party obtained certain data from its systems."

The nature of the data that was taken was not mentioned by the company. However, WD did say that the hacker's efforts have "caused and may continue to cause disruption" to at least some parts of its business. Again, the company's statement didn't offer any info as to the extent of this disruption.

WD stated that it has launched an investigation into the cyberattack and has brought in outside security experts to help in those efforts. It's also working with law enforcement authorities. It added:

The Company is implementing proactive measures to secure its business operations including taking systems and services offline and will continue taking additional steps as appropriate. As part of its remediation efforts, Western Digital is actively working to restore impacted infrastructure and services.

One thing we do know is that Western Digital's My Cloud and other cloud-based systems have been down since Sunday, based on the company's status page. There's no info on what exactly happened, but the status page says, "We are working to restore service."