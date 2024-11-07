WhatsApp may borrow another status feature from Instagram

In the latest WhatsApp Android beta update, the messaging platform has been spotted testing an Instagram-like sticker for Status updates. The new sticker will allow WhatsApp users to make their Status updates more engaging and interactive.

As spotted in the WhatsApp Android beta v2.24.23.21, the interactive "Add Yours" sticker is reportedly under development. Originally the sticker was introduced to Instagram back in 2021. The "Add Yours" sticker allowed Instagram users to create a public thread in stories, and it is now ready to be ported for WhatsApp.

The WhatsApp "Add Yours" sticker lets users create interactive challenges or prompts in their Status updates. As per WABetaInfo, "this feature will let users set a theme, question, or activity that others can participate in by sharing their own status updates."

image via WABetaInfo

For example, a WhatsApp user can create a prompt asking their contacts to share a picture of their car through a status update, to which their contacts can tap on the "Add Yours" sticker and share their related updates, adding a new way to engage with friends and family.

Since WhatsApp Status updates are end-to-end encrypted, if a user sees a Status update with the "Add Yours" Sticker, and decides to interact with it, they won't be able to view who started the challenge or who has participated in it. This means the responses made using the new sticker will remain private and only people the user has chosen to share their status will see the content.

Notably, the new WhatsApp "Add Yours" sticker for Status is currently under development and isn't available to the general public. There is no information regarding a wider rollout, but it is expected to arrive via a future update.

This isn't the only feature WhatsApp is working on. Recently, the messaging platform was spotted testing a minimal white theme for the app, which when applied, also changes the color of the classic green color of the WhatsApp logo located on the top bar. The app may also soon let you search within channels, show you a badge count for unread messages within a chat filter, and send you notification reminders for missed Status updates.