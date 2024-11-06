WhatsApp is testing a new minimal light theme for the app

WhatsApp has been testing different chat themes for both Android and iOS. Notably, once the feature goes live, users will be able to choose from 22 chat themes and apply them across all chats. It was also spotted that the messaging platform could also get a deep dark theme across the interface to help reduce eye strain and glare.

Now, WABetaInfo has spotted WhatsApp developing a minimal white theme. The new light theme was discovered in the WhatsApp Android beta v2.24.23.18, which allows the app to be customized with the main color. The feature offers a more personalized experience for WhatsApp users in the future.

According to the shared screenshot, the new light theme applies a unified color scheme across all elements of the app. Black is used as the primary color in the new minimal light theme. What's interesting is that the light theme also changes the classic green color of the WhatsApp logo to black, which is located on the top app bar.

In contrast, in the dark theme, the primary color shifts to white, adding a stark contrast for better readability. The new deep dark theme, which was spotted earlier, gives users more control over choosing the app's look based on the colors they like. Notably, the new WhatsApp light theme is currently under development. It isn't available widely, and only a few beta users are getting it to test the feature.

This is not the only WhatsApp feature that is under development. Recently, it was spotted that the camera icon in the chat bar could be replaced by the gallery icon to let users easily and quickly access the photos and images. WhatsApp is also working on an option to allow users to search within a channel. Additionally, there is a badge count feature for chat filters and notification reminders for missed status updates, which are features currently under development.