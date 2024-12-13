WhatsApp on desktop and mobile get selective group calling, video calling effects, and more

WhatsApp, one of the world's most popular communication platforms, is rolling out a new feature-loaded update for its users. The update is going live for all users on Android, iOS, and the desktop apps. WhatsApp's new calling features will redefine how users connect with their loved ones on the platform. With over two billion calls made daily on the platform, the latest update brings new call effects, selective group calling, and more.

One of the stand-out features of this new WhatsApp update is the ability to select participants when placing a group call. Earlier, when you put a group call, the notification was sent to all members of the group. However, with the new update, you can call only those you need, negating interruptions for other members of the group. This could come in handy if you are planning a surprise party or coordinating activities.

Another interesting feature that the new WhatsApp update introduces is the ten video call effects. These new video call effects are aimed at adding a fun element to your video calls, and you can choose to add puppy ears, dive into an underwater scene, or perform a virtual karaoke session.

WhatsApp is also introducing multiple new features for desktop users as well. There is now a revamped "Calls" tab on the desktop app, making it easier than before to initiate a call, create a call link, or dial a number directly. This upgrade overall makes it easier to handle calling operations when using the WhatsApp desktop application.

Finally, the update improves the video call quality for both mobile and desktop calls. The video calls are now sharper, in high resolution, and more reliable during one-on-one or group conversations. The new update is rolling out for all users on Android, iOS, and desktop. So, to enjoy the new features, make sure to update the apps on your respective platforms.