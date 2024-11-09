WhatsApp will soon let you delete preset chat lists on Android

It appears that there are a lot of new features in the pipeline for WhatsApp, especially for Android users. Recently, an Instagram-like "Add Yours" sticker for Status updates was spotted in development. A minimal light theme is in the works, which changes the classic green WhatsApp logo to black to give the app a uniform look.

Now, another new feature has been found in the latest WhatsApp Android beta, aimed at making it easier to manage chat filters. Currently, default chat filters are available at the top of the home page of WhatsApp on Android, below the search bar. However, there is no option to edit or delete them, though this may soon change.

In the WhatsApp Android beta v2.24.23.23, the messaging platform has added the option to reorder the default chat filters but also added the option to remove them. In order to reorder or delete the chat filter, all you need to do is tap and hold on to a chat filter, then select either Reorder or Delete to take the desired action.

This feature allows you to keep the WhatsApp landing page clean, especially if they don't use chat filters. For those who do, the new feature will let you delete the sticky "Unread" and "Groups" filters from your main screen and bring important ones to the front.

You will also be able to manage the WhatsApp chat filters from the app settings. If you delete preset filters like "Unread" and "Groups," they will appear inside the "Lists" option in settings. This ensures that you can always revert to the original setup, adding a layer of flexibility. The option to delete default WhatsApp chat filters is still in beta. It is unclear when WhatsApp will introduce this feature.

Source and image: WABetaInfo