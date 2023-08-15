WhatsApp is testing a new feature that let users create stickers with AI via text prompts

WhatsApp is experimenting with a new feature that allows users to create custom stickers using artificial intelligence (AI). The AI stickers will be powered by an unspecified "secure technology provided by Meta." There will also be a way to report inappropriate stickers.

According to an insider source the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android (beta for Android 2.23.17.8) has a new "Create" button in the stickers tab. Tapping this button opens a screen where users can enter a text prompt and create a unique sticker that reflects that text.

Recipients of these AI-generated stickers will be able to recognize them by their "special signature". The stickers will likely have a signature look that indicates they were created with AI. They will also allow users to go beyond the same generic sticker packs and GIFs that are often overused in messaging apps.

The rollout is still in early beta testing on Android, but similar AI sticker features are rumored to be in development for Instagram and Facebook Messenger.

On the other hand, the use of AI also raises privacy and content moderation concerns that companies like Meta will have to address. Microsoft and OpenAI, for example, have been sued by users who claim the companies used personal data without permission to train their AI models.

Also, Meta is reportedly working on chatbots with personas in an attempt to retain and attract new users to its platforms.

Last year WhatsApp announced that users could express themselves through customizable avatars. The avatars can be used as your profile picture and in 36 custom stickers to respond to friends and family in a way that expresses your emotions.

These new features have the potential to make WhatsApp chats more expressive and personal. Users without artistic skills can simply describe the sticker they want with text, rather than having to design images from scratch.

Source: WABetaInfo