Google is adding definitions of terms to generative AI Search responses and more

Google is once again adding some more features to its experimental Search Labs program that was first announced in May as part of Google I/O. The generative AI-powered Search experience (SGE) is an alternative to Google's normal method of searching the internet for answer to questions on inquires.

In a blog post today, Google says that some SGE answers could also have links to definitions of certain terms. It states:

With this update, you’ll be able to hover over certain words to preview definitions and see related diagrams or images on the topic. From here, you can tap to learn more.

Google says science, economic, and history terms are likely to get these expanded definition links.

Google is also starting a new feature today that it calls “SGE while browsing". It was made to help people better understand web content that might take longer to read and understand. Google says:

On some web pages you visit, you can tap to see an AI-generated list of the key points an article covers, with links that will take you straight to what you’re looking for directly on the page. We’ll also help you dig deeper with “Explore on page,” where you can see questions the article answers and jump to the relevant section to learn more.

This new feature will be added today on Google's app for iOS and Android for Search Labs users, and will be added to Chrome on the desktop in the next few weeks. Google does add that this feature will not work on content that is behind a paywall.

Finally, Google is adding another feature for Search Labs users who like to code. It states:

With our new updates, segments of code in overviews will now be color-coded with syntax highlighting, so it’s faster and easier to identify elements like keywords, comments and strings, helping you better digest the code you see at a glance.

All of these new SGE features are available via Google's Search Labs program. You can sign up for the program now.