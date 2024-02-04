Windows 11 is getting the sudo command

Microsoft appears to be bringing a well-known feature from macOS and Linux: the almighty sudo command. Sudo, which stands for "substitute user, do," allows for executing commands with elevated privileges for installing apps, uninstalling components, changing settings, and doing other things.

Windows enthusiasts discovered the first mentions of sudo earlier this year, and now we have more details thanks to one of Windows Server 2025 preview builds (the command is allegedly coming to consumer editions of Windows 11).

Sudo coming to Windows? LXP 26024 Settings now mentions

SystemSettings_Developer_Mode_Setting_Sudo

Enable sudo

Enable the sudo command

Configure how sudo runs applications — Xeno (@XenoPanther) January 5, 2024

Microsoft has not announced sudo for Windows yet, so official details about its idea and implementation are rather scarce. However, the screenshot provided by @thebookisclosed on X (that thing that used to be Twitter) revealed some interesting tidbits.

For starters, getting sudo to work on Windows 11 will require enabling Developer Mode, a common feature among app-makers and Windows enthusiasts who want to access additional features, such as the "End Task" option in jump lists. After that, Windows 11 will let you turn on sudo and configure its behavior. There will be an extra prompt asking you to confirm that you understand the risks of using the sudo command.

Available options for configuring sudo on Windows 11 will reportedly include "In a new window" (elevated command launches in a new window), "With input disabled" (this one is both mysterious and self-explanatory), and "Inline" (run the command in the same window).

Those who keep an eye on language packs may have noticed mentions of a "sudo" command, here's how the settings of that look pic.twitter.com/u01zGVZr6C — Albacore 🥝 (@thebookisclosed) January 26, 2024

Interestingly, third-party projects like gsudo already allow you to use sudo on modern Windows versions to elevate privileges in the current console window or in a new one.