Windows 11 will soon let you end a process without launching Task Manager

Windows 11 build 25300 from the Dev Channel packs several experimental features, such as the new volume mixer and its dedicated shortcut. Here is another change Microsoft has kept under wraps: the option to end a process from a jump list without opening Task Manager.

Jump lists in Windows 11 already allow you to close an open window, but the option cannot end processes for specific apps that continue running in the background. Besides, the feature will not help you fix stuck apps that no longer respond. Hitting the new "End task" button will let you terminate the entire app and save a few clicks by not launching Task Manager. It is an interesting change, especially after Microsoft restored the ability to open Task Manager with a right-click on the taskbar.

The "End process" entry in jump lists is available in Windows 11 build 25300. However, it is disabled by default, and you need to use the Vivetool app to enable it. Another thing worth noting is that the feature does not work yet—clicking the new "End task" button will result in nothing. The current implementation is possibly an indicator of what's to come in future Windows 11 builds.

Caution: Unannounced features are often raw, unstable, or borderline unusable. Back up important data before enabling them with the ViveTool app. Remember that using stable Windows 11 is the best way to ensure your system remains as bug-free as possible.

How to enable the new "End task" option in Windows 11 build 25300?

Download ViveTool from GitHub and unpack the files in a convenient and easy-to-find folder. Press Win + X and select Terminal (Admin). Switch Windows Terminal to the Command Prompt profile with the Ctrl + Shift + 2 shortcut or by clicking the arrow-down button at the top of the window. Navigate to the folder containing the ViveTool files with the CD command. For example, if you have placed ViveTool in C:\Vive, type CD C:\Vive. Type vivetool /enable /id:42592269 and press Enter. Restart your computer.

You can revert the change by repeating steps 2-6 and replacing /enable with /disable on step 5.

Do you think placing a dedicated process-killing button in jump lists is a good idea? Let us know in the comments.

Source: @PhantomOfEarth on Twitter