Despite nothing official from Microsoft, Sudo already working on Windows 10 an Windows 7

with 8 comments

This week, Microsoft released one of the biggest Insider builds in quite a while. The build, 26052, was delivered on both the Canary and the Dev channels, and it has several interesting additions and improvements like a better Registry Editor, new Taskbar icons, and the addition of the new Sudo command on Windows. You can find all the details in the original article.

Besides those, the build is the first Windows 11 version 24H2 build, and as such, there appear to be substantial installation issues, likely related to Sysprep, that are leading to GSODs, among other problems.

Sudo command with a Windows 7 background

While Sudo is now available on Windows 11 24H2, Microsoft confirmed that it released it on Windows Server by mistake, and it will be withdrawn soon.

And if you are a Windows 10 user or someone who is still on Windows 7, perhaps due to weak or incompatible hardware, or you simply love the OS, there is good news. Despite no official announcement, X (formerly Twitter) user and Windows enthusiast Bob Pony found out that the new Sudo command works on Windows 7.

On the Windows 11 Insider build 26052, users can enable Sudo by navigating to Settings > System > For developers and then toggling on the "Enable sudo" command. There should also be an option to configure how Sudo runs apps.

Sudo settings in Windows 11

However, on Windows 7, things are different. You can make it work by downloading the Sudo for Windows app separately, placing it in the System32 folder, and then executing a couple of commands in elevated CLI like Command Prompt (as Administrator) or PowerShell.

Aside from Windows 7, Sudo for Windows works on Windows 10 as well. Hence, you can launch elevated commands now on Windows 10 and Windows 7.

Sudo works on Windows 10

As you can see in the image above, I tried it on my PC and it worked, however, this has likely not gone through wider compatibility testing at the moment, and therefore, users may encounter some bugs or issues while doing so.

