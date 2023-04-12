Workout app Strava finally gets in-app Spotify integration

Popular fitness app Strava has announced that it's having a "first-of-its-kind" integration with the music streaming giant Spotify. A new in-app widget now allows users to stream Spotify music, podcasts, and audiobooks from within the app.

The company said in a press release that the Spotify integration is available to both free and premium Strava users and eliminates the need for jumping back and forth between the two apps during workouts. Users will be able to access Spotify directly from the record screen in the app using a dedicated button in the bottom left corner, as visible in the screenshots.

Strava's VP of Connected Partnerships Mateo Ortega said:

"We're excited to partner with a global leader like Spotify to seamlessly integrate music and movement on the platform. This new feature further solidifies Strava's position at the center of connected fitness and continues to demonstrate the power of the global community of active people on Strava."

For the uninitiated, Strava was founded back in 2009 and combines the likes of GPS-based workout tracking and social networking. The app currently has over 100 million users in 190 countries across the globe. Strava also said it's taking control of the popular Workout playlist on Spotify and users will be able to listen to Strava-curated music in the playlist from April 20.