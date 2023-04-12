Logitech Brio webcam with Windows Hello and 4K sensor is now 36% off

Here is your chance to snag one of the best Windows Hello-compatible webcams for Windows PCs. The Logitech Brio, a webcam with a high-res 4K sensor, IR scanner for facial recognition, and noise-canceling microphones, is now 36% off, saving you $71. Usually, Logitech asks $199 for the Brio, but now you can get it for just $128.99.

The Logitech Brio features a 4K UHD sensor for a sharp, detailed image. Also, high image resolution allows you to zoom in up to 5x without losing image quality. You can also switch between three fields of view to include more of your environment or cut off unnecessary parts.

Another great feature is a pair of omnidirectional microphones with noise cancelation to suppress background sounds and let those listening hear you better. Finally, you can use the Logitech Brio for more secure biometric authentication with Windows Hello. And when the camera is not in use, cover its lens with a built-in shutter for extra privacy.

The Logitech Brio supports all modern platforms and video calling software, although some features are limited to specific operating systems. For example, the IR scanner and biometric authentication work only with PCs running Windows 10 or 11.

As an Amazon Associate, when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.