Xbox Free Play Days gain AC Black Flag, Valhalla, Elder Scrolls Online, more, this weekend

Microsoft has another weekend offer planned for Xbox console owners, letting them try out a fresh selection that includes five Assassin's Creed titles and an Elder Scrolls MMO this time. As an added bonus, the latter title doesn't even require the usual Gold subscription to jump in.

As Ubisoft recently announced, Assassin's Creed II, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, Assassin's Creed Revelations, Assassin's Creed Black Flag, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla are all free-to-play this weekend across Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Players will be exploring the Golden Age of Piracy as Edward Kenway, and the Renaissance as Ezio Auditore, and — if they can find the time — the Viking Age as Eivor.

At the same time, ZeniMax Online Studios' popular The Elder Scrolls Online experience is part of the promotion too. The massively multiplayer online RPG offers players the fantasy land of Tamriel to explore and have adventures in, both solo and in co-op.

As usual, any progress made during the free weekend event will carry over to the full game when purchasing a copy:

Xbox players will also find a special “Buy One, Get Two Free” deal on their console's Store app until August 13. This will be followed by a wide-ranging Ubisoft publisher sale starting on August 15.

All five Assassin's Creed titles are available via Free Play Days for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members from now until Sunday, August 13 at 11:59 pm PT. The Elder Scrolls Online's free event is lasting until August 21. Additionally, having a Gold-activated account is not a requirement for this game's free event.

While Free Play days promotions will continue, Xbox Live Gold is soon being replaced by a new Game Pass tier. Read about this new "Core" subscription that's taking the place of Gold in September here.

