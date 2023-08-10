The latest free Epic Games Store titles are Europa Universalis IV and Orwell

This week, the Epic Games Store has two free games for PC players to download and keep for the next week. The games will remain free to claim until Thursday, August 17 at 11 am Eastern time.

The first game is one that's been available for free before from the Epix Games Store. It's Europa Universalis IV, the turn-based historical grand strategy and empire-building game from developer and publisher Paradox Interactive. Here's a quick breakdown of the game's features:

Start before the Renaissance on a map of the world as it was then. Choose from any of hundreds of nations and then rule up to the Age of Revolutions. Or, if you wish, start your game at any date in the span, with historical monarchs and other leaders.

Hundreds of dynamic historical events are yours to experience, from merely troubling civil wars to world changing moments like the Protestant Reformation. Discover and settle the New World, or resist European conquest.

Control the flow of trade by developing your trade power in key provinces, using ships and governmental policy to bring the wealth of the world to your own ports.

Build alliances into iron bonds, cemented by royal marriage or play a flexible hand, keeping your options open. Strike when your enemies are weak, using your armies to grab new land and new potential riches.

Your nation’s pace of development will be heavily influenced by the person on the throne. Experience rapid development under a skilled monarch only to see things slow down when a less competent heir takes over. Plan for the future by spending monarch power wisely.

Four hundred years of research into new ways of war, administration and trade are available. Unlock new weapons, new buildings and new ship types. Over time, you can embrace national ideas that represent both your historic legacy and your ambitions for the future.

From grand voyages of discovery to religious wars to revolutionary governments, the entire history of the early modern world waits for you to rewrite it in Europa Universalis IV.

There is also a ton of paid DLC content you can download to extend your Europa Universalis IV experience.

The other free game on the Epic Games Store this week is Orwell: Keeping an Eye On You, from developer and publisher Osmotic Studios. This game is hard to categorize, but at its heart it's an adventure mystery game. You have been picked to hack into the digital lives of people in your world by the government to see if one of them is a terrorist that has already set off an attack in the city. Here are its features:

Investigate the digital lives of citizens. Search web pages, scour through social media posts, dating site profiles, news articles and blogs to find those responsible for a series of terror attacks.

Invade the private lives of suspects. Listen in on chat communications, read personal emails, hack PCs, pull medical files, make connections. Find the information you need to know.

Determine the relevance of information. Only the information you provide will be seen by the security forces and acted upon. You decide what gets seen and what does not, influencing how the suspects will be perceived.

Secure the freedom of the Nation. Find the terrorists so the citizens of the Nation can sleep safe, knowing Orwell is watching over them.

Again, you can download and keep the games if you get them sometime over the next week.