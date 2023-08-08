Ubisoft makes AC Black Flag, Brotherhood, Valhalla, and more, free this weekend

Ubisoft is not a stranger to hosting free weekend events for its games to give fans a chance to try out something new without having to open their wallets. This weekend, however, is shaping up to be its biggest free access occasion yet, with five games from the Assassin's Creed franchise temporarily going free-to-play.

The games involved in the promotion are the Assassin's Creed II, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, Assassin's Creed Revelations, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Each game's standard edition is available to experience fully during the event, which runs from August 10 through August 14.

"The Assassin's Creed series spans centuries - and this weekend, you'll be able to dive into four of those centuries across five adventures for free … and explore the Viking Age, the Golden Age of Piracy, and the Renaissance," said the company in its announcement.

The availability varies a little from platform to platform. Starting with PC, all five games will be available to play via Ubisoft Connect, while the Epic Games Store will offer Valhalla only. Pre-loads will also be a feature starting on August 8. It doesn't look like the Steam versions are a part of the promotion.

On Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, an Xbox Live Gold subscription will be required to jump into the promotion. Plus, there will be a special buy-one-get-two-free deal running on the Xbox Store for select games from the franchise.

Lastly, on PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles from Sony, Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be freely available to all players, while the remaining four games will only be playable by PlayStation Plus Extra subscription holders. Preloading for Valhalla will be starting today as well.

As usual, any progress made during the free weekend event will carry over to the full game if players purchase a copy. To make it easier, Ubisoft will have sales going up to 85% off for the entire Assassin's Creed franchise until August 17 across all platforms.