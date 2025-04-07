Your Galaxy S25 can now use camera feed to offer help and advice with Gemini Live

Samsung has announced that Galaxy S25 series users, starting today, can now enjoy "real-time visual conversations with AI." This feature is free of charge, though you'll need a Google Account since it's powered by Gemini Live from Google.

Here's what Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Office, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, Jay Kim, had to say:

Together with Google, we are marking a bold step toward the future of mobile AI, delivering smarter interactions that are deeply in sync with how we live, work, and communicate. With this new visual capability, Galaxy S25 series brings next-generation AI experiences to life, setting new standards for how users engage with the world through their devices.

This comes as the South Korean tech giant began rolling out One UI 7 to eligible devices today, starting with the S24 series.

Gemini Live is Google's answer to ChatGPT Advanced voice mode, which it launched in August last year. Then, just last month, the Mountain View giant rolled out a Pixel Drop that saw several improvements brought to Gemini Live, helping you converse in over 40 languages. Google first showcased live video and screen-sharing capabilities in Gemini Live to attendees at MWC in Barcelona.

This feature is not only limited to the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. It's also available on the Google Pixel 9 and will soon be available to all Gemini Advanced subscribers on Android devices.

On the Galaxy S25 series, users can access the feature by pressing and holding the side button to launch Gemini Live. Once Gemini Live is activated, you can use your camera or share your screen, ask Gemini questions about what you see, and get answers from it.