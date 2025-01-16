Mega Galaxy S25 series leak reveals Gemini integration and the new 'Now Brief' feature

As we inch closer to the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 launch event, where Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S25 series, along with a few potential surprises, like the Galaxy S25 Slim, leaks about the S25 series has been popping up from every corner. Recently, we saw purported official images of the Galaxy S25 lineup, along with information suggesting that the Galaxy S25 and S25+ may start at 128GB in Europe. Now, a bunch of promotional materials has appeared online, not only confirming the specs for the upcoming flagships, but also gives us a peek at the integrated AI features.

The latest leak confirms that the Galaxy S25 and S25+ will feature 50MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP 3x telephoto camera, along with a 12MP selfie shooter. Both models will rock a 4,900mAh battery, claimed to offer 30-hour video watch time. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is indicated to feature a 12MP selfie camera, along with a 200MP primary, 50MP ultrawide, 50MP 5x telephoto and a 10MP 3x telephoto camera. It will feature a 5,000mAh battery, promising 31 hours of video playback.

Aside from the specifications, which we have heard for the umpteenth time, the promotional material give us a glimpse at the AI features. Samsung is hinted to have deeply integrated Google's Gemini AI assistant, which is expected to work seamlessly across apps on the Galaxy S25 series. It was expected that Samsung may introduce an updated next-gen Bixby voice assistant, it appears that Gemini will be doing most of the heavy lifting. In one of the promos, the Gemini is shown to be working across YouTube and Samsung Notes, possible extracting information from YouTube and creating a note on the Notes app.

One of the leaked promo showcases a new "Now Brief" feature, which, using the powers of AI, will provide users a summary of their daily activities. It is shown to provide a summary about the weather Energy Score, recap of images that you have clicked in a day, coupons that you can use, suggestions for using apps, etc. The "Now Brief" feature also shows information about your daily activity goals, suggesting that it collects data from all connected devices and various apps.

The Galaxy S25 series will be official unveiled next week, with deliveries starting from February 9 for those who have pre-reserved their devices. Normal buyers would get their hands on the new flagships starting February 9. These details are specific for India, with no information about other regions.

Source and images: Tecnoblog