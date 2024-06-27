Amazon Deal: Powerful Pyle 4-piece mini HiFi 2.1 DSP party music system hits low price

Regular readers of Neowin are probably aware of the recent audio system-related deals we have been covering. These have included several AV receivers (AVRs) including the excellent Marantz SR8015 11.2 channel AVR which is still on sale. Outside of those, we have also covered high-end HTIB sound bar models like the Nakamichi Dragon and the Nakamichi Shockwafe. You can find all such deals we have covered in these articles here.

Most of the AVR or premium soundbars are aimed at home cinema. If, in case, you are after something that is more geared towards music or house-partying, then Pyle has its 4-piece mini Hi-Fi sound system for a great price.

While this may only be a 2.1-channel system it is still plenty powerful. The speakers are rated for a total of 210 watts of RMS power and the company claims the subwoofer can go as low as 40 Hz. In terms of connectivity and input-outputs, it supports Bluetooth version 5.0, and disc playback like DVD, HDMI, coaxial, AUX, and microphone.

The key specs of the Pyle 4-piece mini Hi-Fi system (PHSKR33) are given below:

Technical Specs: Constructional Material: Plastic Front Body + Wooden Cabinet

Power Output: 210W (2x50W+110W) RMS

Impedance: 6 Ohm, 4 Ohm

Sensitivity (1w/1m): 650mV

Signal Noise Ratio: 78dB

T.H.D.:

Wireless Microphone Range: Up to 60’ ft.

Get the Pyle 4-piece mini Hi-Fi at the link below:

Pyle 4-Piece Mini Hi-Fi Stereo System (PHSKR33) - Bookshelf Stereo with Bluetooth, USB, FM Radio, and Remote Control, DVD/CD Compatibility, Built-in FM, USB Recording, Perfect for Home Entertainment, 1000W (210 W RMS): $389.99 + $30 off with coupon => $359.99 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.