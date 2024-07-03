Get the LG UltraGear 27GR75Q now at its lowest price of just £199

The LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor 27GR75Q is now just £199 on Amazon, down 29% from its recommended retail price of £279.99. This is a 27-inch monitor with a 1440p resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, a 1ms GtG response rate, an IPS display, HDR 10, and is Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatible.

In addition to the details above, this monitor has a glossy screen surface, which may not be ideal in well-lit rooms. It has a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels, and it has DisplayPort and HDMI connectivity.

The product page highlights these features:

[Immersive 27 Inch UltraGear QHD] 2560 x 1440 pixels Gaming Monitor display

[IPS 1ms (GtG)] ensures smoother gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting

[165 Hz Refresh Rate] allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly

[NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible/AMD FreeSync Premium] reduce screen tearing and stuttering for a smoother gaming experience

[Feel Actual Combat with True Colours] gamers can see dramatic colours as the game developers intended courtesy of sRGB 99% (Typ.) colour spectrum and HDR 10

In terms of ratings, this monitor has a score of 4.7 out of 5 stars based on 100 ratings and is marked as an Amazon Choice, which means that the reviews are good, the price is great, and it's ready to ship.

This monitor is dispatched and sold by Amazon, and if you do not like it, then you can return it to the company within 30 days of receipt.

