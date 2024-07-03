Logitech G PRO X SE wired gaming headset with pro-grade mic is now just $69.99

If you're based in the US and need a headset with a microphone, then you ought to check out the Logitech G PRO X SE, a wired gaming headset with a pro-grade mic and memory foam ear pads. Typically, this headset goes for $99.99, but thanks to a limited-time deal, you can now get 30% off.

The microphone on this headset is a detachable 6mm microphone, handy if you don't need it plugged in all the time. The microphone features Blue Voice technology which includes a noise reducer, compressed and more for clean, pro-grade voice communications.

Other features highlighted on the product page are as follows:

USB gaming headset with 7.1 and object-based surround sound for greater in-game positional, distance, and object awareness during gameplay

Built to last with a durable aluminum fork and steel headband and soft memory foam ear-pads with leatherette for all-day comfort

PRO-G 50 mm drivers deliver clear and precise sound imaging with improved bass response; Hear footsteps and environmental cues with clarity to give you the competitive advantage in games

USB external sound card with EQ profile storage delivers tournament-level game sound and voice comms; Save EQ settings to onboard memory with Logitech G HUB*

Set custom EQ and surround preferences; Onboard memory lets you save user or pro-tuned 5 band EQ for tournament use

Connectivity: 3.5mm or USB | Included Accessories: USB external sound card, detachable mic, PC/console cable with inline volume and mute button (2 m), Y splitter cable

Something that should be pointed out is that this headset is aimed at PC, Xbox, PS5, and PS4 devices. The product page says that you need a Windows PC to use the Logitech G HUB software.

In terms of reviews, this headset has 4.2 out of 5 stars based on 554 ratings. This suggests customers are happy with the product. It is shipped from and sold by Amazon.com and can be returned, refunded, or replaced within 30 days of receipt.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.