Logitech launches the new G515 Lightspeed TKL wireless and low profile gaming keyboard

More and more pro and casual PC gamers are moving towards using smaller and low profile keyboards so they can have more space on their desks. Today, Logitech announced its latest small tenkeyless low profile wireless keyboard, the G515 Lightspeed TKL.

In today's press release, Logitech says the G515 Lightspeed TKL keyboard is only 22 mm high, which it says should eliminate the need for a wrist rest. It added:

The G515 features low-profile switches that activate with minimal distance—only 1.3mm—and a total travel distance of 3.2mm, shorter than traditional switches. This enables gamers to accelerate actions per minute.

The switches on this keyboard have also been pre-lubricated, and the keys include integrated stabilizers along with premium PBT keycaps that should feel comfortable while being pressed. The keyboard also has sound-dampening foam inside.

This keyboard also supports Logitech's KeyControl technology. With the included software, each key can be programmed to handle up to 15 different actions, offering owners more customization for using it with their favorite games.

Other features include RGB backlighting with up to 16.8 million color choices, support for a wired connection, Bluetooth, and Logitech's own LightSpeed wireless dongle. The battery life for this keyboard when in wireless mode is up to 36 hours on one charge.

The Logitech G515 Lightspeed TKL wireless gaming keyboard is already available for pre-order at Amazon for $139.99. Gamers can choose from picking between the black and white colored versions of the keyboard. They can also choose to pick from either linear or tactile switches for the keys, depending on their preference. Shipments of the pre-orders should begin in early July.

Logitech also announced plans to release a wired-only version of the G515 Lightspeed TKL keyboard that will be priced at $99.99. That version will go on sale sometime later in 2024.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.