UK deals: SanDisk Extreme 1TB, 2TB portable SSDs available at the lowest price ever

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is a high-performance external solid-state drive that offers transfer speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and a compact design. It's perfect for storing and transferring large files, such as high-resolution photos, videos, and 4K footage.

While these external SSDs are USB 3.1 Gen 2 models, they are still much faster in performance than the old-fashioned external hard drive. They have read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and up to 1,000 MB/s for write speeds.

It features 256-bit AES hardware encryption to help keep your private files and footage secure. Once you set a password, you will need to enter it each time you plug the drive into a computer to access the files. The encryption is done right on the drive itself, meaning no software is required to work (though optional software provides added functionality).

The design and fast speeds make these SSDs ideal for content creators and photographers who need portable storage they can trust. Also, it offers up to 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance.

Weighing in at 49 grams, the SanDisk Extreme is easy to take anywhere. You can attach the SSD to a belt loop or bag using the carabiner loop. It also comes in three different color choices— Black, Sky Blue, and Monterrey (Green).

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD comes with a 5-year limited warranty for added peace of mind. With its durable case, fast transfer speeds and up to 2TB of capacity, this portable SSD delivers high-performance storage for creating amazing content anywhere.

Make sure you also browse other SSD deals from Samsung, Crucial, and others. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.