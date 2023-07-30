Get the Seagate FireCuda gaming SSDs on Amazon for rock bottom all time low prices

If you are looking for an internal solid-state drive for extra storage for your gaming PC, you also want them to offer great performance as well. With SSDs going down in price all the time, you can get one that not only offers the storage you need but also the fast performance you crave at the prices you can afford.

Right now the Seagate FireCuda 530 SSDs are at all-time price lows at Amazon. That includes the 4TB version which is currently priced at $377. That's a big $82.99 discount from its usual $459.99 price tag.

The Seagate FireCuda 530 SSDs are Gen4 models with read speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s. That's up to twice the speeds of normal Gen3 SSDs, and 12 times faster than SATA SSDs.

If you own a Sony PlayStation 5 console, the Seagate FireCuda 530 series is compatible with its system with a heatsink. If you have one, that means you can increase your onboard storage by many times while still offering high performance.

These SSDs also come with a five-year limited warranty, along with three years of Rescue Data Recovery Services. That should give you some peace of mind if you have any issues with the Seagate FireCuda.

Here's a look at all of the FireCuda 530 SSDs with discounts at Amazon:

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

