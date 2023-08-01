Missed recent Amazon Prime Day? 16TB, 14TB Seagate external HDDs hit lowest price once more

If you have been following Neowin for the last couple of months or so, you may have noticed that solid-state drive (SSD) as well as hard disk drive (HDD) prices have dropped by a lot, and when we say a lot, we really mean it.

Except for the latest PCIe Gen5 NVMe drives (which are totally unusable without heatsinks), most of the previous-gen NVMe SSDs, as well as external portable drives, have dropped in price. The same is true for some external hard drives too (buying link below), though CMR-based internal hard disks haven't really been all that great except during the Prime Day 2023 sales.

The Western Digital (WD) Elements were available at really enticing prices during the Prime Day sale of the year, though if you missed those deals, Seagate today is offering its 16TB and 14TB Expansion external HDD models at the cheapest prices they have been. Here are the specs of the Seagate Expansion 16TB and 14TB:

System Requirements Windows® 10 or higher, or Mac OS ® X 10.12 or higher operating system

Windows® 10 or higher, or Mac OS ® X 10.12 or higher operating system Available USB 3.0 port (required for USB 3.0 transfer speeds) What's Included Seagate® Expansion desktop hard drive 18-inch (45.72cm)

Seagate® Expansion desktop hard drive 18-inch (45.72cm) USB 3.0 cable 18W power adapter

Quick start guide

Rescue Data Recovery Services

Toolkit backup software

Seagate Expansion 16TB External Hard Drive HDD - USB 3.0, with Rescue Data Recovery Services (STKP16000400): $279.99 + $60 off w/ promo code 2372TEXP, limited offer (Newegg US)

Seagate Expansion 14TB External Hard Drive HDD - USB 3.0, with Rescue Data Recovery Services (STKP14000400): $189.99 (Newegg US)

