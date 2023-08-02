AMD CEO Lisa Su suggests AMD's answers to Nvidia RTX 4070, 4060 Ti are coming soon

Although there have been no press releases about it so far, AMD's CEO Dr. Lisa Su, at the company Q2 2023 earnings call, confirmed earlier today that more Radeon RX 7000 series cards are arriving soon. This will follow its recent launch of the RX 7600 which competes with the Nvidia RTX 4060. Dr. Su revealed information about the next-gen "enthusiast-class" Radeon RX 7000 series (RDNA 3/ Navi 3x) GPUs, which are planned for launch in Q3 later this year.

Here's a part of the transcript, courtesy of Seeking Alpha, which mentions the upcoming Radeon cards as well as yearly revenue trends from the rest of the gaming segment:

.. turning to our Gaming segment, revenue declined 4% year-over-year to $1.6 billion as higher semi-custom revenue was more than offset by lower gaming graphic sales. Sequentially, segment revenue declined 10%. Semi-custom SoC sales were strong in the quarter as Microsoft and Sony had healthy console demand based on improved retail availability globally, and the launches of new AAA games. In gaming graphics, we expanded our Radeon 7000 GPU series in the second quarter with the launch of our mainstream RX 7600 cards for 1080p gaming. We are on track to further expand our RDNA 3 GPU offerings with the launch of new, enthusiast-class Radeon 7000 series cards in the third quarter.

Although the "enthusiast-class" could well refer to the recently released Radeon RX 7900 GRE, AMD typically refers to its 7900 series offerings as "Ultra-enthusiast", which means there is a good possibility (via VideoCardz) that the company was teasing the RX 7800 series or perhaps even the RX 7700 series here.

The RX 7800 and the RX 7700 (naming not confirmed) may have to compete with Nvidia's RTX 4070 and 4060 Ti respectively. While the RTX 4070 is one of the best GeForce cards of this generation, as it has ample VRAM, and is also priced fairly appropriately, the same cannot be said for the 4060 Ti. Hence, AMD may need to price the RTX 4070 competitor more aggressively if it wants to move more units.