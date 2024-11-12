Free tool allows Windows 10 File Explorer (Search) in Windows 11 and more, without Registry

File Explorer in Windows is an essential part of Windows as it allows users to explore and go through the various files in their system. Windows 11 File Explorer and folder view options may not be to your liking. If you want a free utility to play around with you can consider a new software called WinSetView that allows users to set various File Explorer folder view options and more. For example, the app allows setting default global folder views, enables the Windows 10 Explorer on Windows 11 (including the Windows 10 search), and more.

With the first round of updates about two weeks ago, it fixed a Windows 11 24H2 bug that prevented some of these actions and also devised compatibility with systems that have Registry edit disabled via the DisableRegistryTools policy.

Speaking of updates, the latest version splits Folder View and Explorer into two separate dialogs containing various options.

Here are the Folder View options:

And, here are the Explorer options:

The author has outlined how to use the app in few simple steps:

Step 1: Select Your Interface Language (Optional)

Step 2: Select Your Preferred Default View

Step 3: Select Your Preferred Default Column Headings (Optional)

Step 4: Set Views for Specific Folder Types (Optional)

Step 5: Check and Set Your Desired Options (REQUIRED!)

Step 7: Apply the Selections to Windows File Explorer

The release notes are given below:

2.99.1 Enhancement: Now works on systems that have the DisableRegistryTools policy enabled.

Enhancement: PowerShell scripts updated to work with PowerShell Core.

Enhancement: Corrections to French language file (Thank you k3lteris).

Bug Fix: Fixed error in build version check that prevented Windows 10 Explorer from being enabled on Windows 11 24H2. ... WinSetView 3.0.0 Latest Feature added: Options have been split into Folder View Options and Explorer Options.

Feature added: Added button to detect current Explorer Options.

Feature added: Submit now opens a dialog to choose Folder views and/or Explorer options.

Feature added: New option to Unhide the Public Desktop folder.

Feature added: Added a checkbox to enable/disable backup.

You can find the app here on its GitHub repo. As always, though, the best place to try a third-party app is always in a VM.