AI-powered profile image generation is coming to Instagram

Instagram appears to be testing a new AI-powered feature for all of its users, aimed at simplifying the process of creating AI-generated profile images. The new feature will help users generate an AI version of themselves without ever leaving the app or relying on third-party services.

As spotted by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram is currently testing the AI-powered profile image generation feature. Using the new feature users will be able to generate an AI image of their profile picture directly from the profile editing option. While it may be a new option for Instagram users, other social media apps such as Snapchat and TikTok already offer similar "Dreams" and "AI avatar" creation options, respectively.

#Instagram is working on the ability to create an #AI profile picture 👀 pic.twitter.com/yFIRujk1GS — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) November 11, 2024

Instagram's system social media app, Facebook, is also testing with an AI-powered profile image generation feature. However, while Facebook has yet to release the feature to the platform, it appears that Instagram may introduce the feature first.

Instagram users would simply need to head over to their profile page, click on "Edit Profile," and choose the "Edit Picture" option. Here, users would see a new "Create an AI profile picture" option, by using it, users will be able to convert their image into something that is stylized and has artistic depiction. It is unclear if Instagram would let users choose an image from their phone's gallery and convert it using AI, or if the feature can only be used for the already chosen profile image.

This is not the only feature currently under development by Instagram. Recently, it was spotted that the social media platform is working on allowing content creators to filter direct messages based on verified accounts, businesses, creators, and subscribers.