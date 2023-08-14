Amazon launches generative AI summary reviews in the US

Amazon has launched generative AI review summaries for a subset of users in the United States (US). Based on the actual reviews customers leave, the generative AI tries to bring together what consumers are saying overall about products.

The AI-powered summaries will be available right on the product page so that you can see at a glance what customers are saying about a product. The summary also surfaces certain product attributes such as Performance, Ease of use, and Stability with a checkmark next to them to show they have these traits.

Amazon reiterated that it allows customers to leave both positive and negative reviews but that they must be authentic. It said fake reviews are strictly prohibited and that it tries to remove these.

The new AI-generated review summaries will only show highlights from trusted reviews from verified purchases so that customers know what they’re reading is true. Interestingly, the photos Amazon shared of the summaries show that only positive aspects were focused on, however, there is also a bar show which shows the number of positive and negative reviews for the product.

One of the common problems with open-ended discussions with generative AI is that it can make things up. This is known as hallucination.

With actual data, such as reviews, to comment on, generative AI becomes a whole lot more accurate so Amazon shouldn’t run into any issues with this feature and customers will be shown accurate review summaries.

For now, the new generative AI review summaries will be visible to a subset of mobile shoppers in the US. The company has not announced when it plans to push the update out to a wider set of users.

If you’ve been given access to this feature, let us know in the comments your opinions about it. Do the review summaries seem to reflect customers’ reviews?

Source: Amazon