Ubisoft moves up Assassin's Creed Mirage release by a week

In an uncommon move, Ubisoft has actually moved a release date forward for one of its games. Assassin's Creed Mirage is the lucky title in question, with it now releasing an entire week early on October 5.

"Assassin's Creed Mirage has gone gold and is coming out a week early!", Ubisoft announced today. "On behalf of the entire team, we can't wait for you to explore 9th Century Baghdad with Basim."

The 'going Gold' for video games means the release version is now locked in, making it ready to be sold. Like many other games though, a day-one update is still a good possibility.

Your journey now starts on October 5.

Ubisoft originally gave Mirage an October 12 release date earlier this year, but this was before other AAA releases decided to crowd the month. Remedy's Alan Wake 2 is out on October 17, while Sony's Spider-Man 2 drops on October 20. Lords of the Fallen and Forza Motorsport are also releasing in the first half of the month.

With the move to October 5, Mirage largely avoids the month's later crunch, but it does get close to Cyberpunk: Phantom Liberty expansion's September 26 release date. However, being that Assassin's Creed Mirage isn't following in the RPG footsteps of the series' recent games, Ubisoft may not think of it as much of a threat as the other releases.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is slated to bring back the series' classic action-adventure gameplay. Parkour, weighty combat, stealth elements, blending into crowds, and actual assassinations are all returning, with players diving into a prequel story to Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Ubisoft is also adding some new elements to spice up the gameplay, with Basim having a special AOE assassinating ultimate ability that was recently shown off.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is now coming out on October 5, 2023, across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, as well as Amazon Luna and Ubisoft+ subscriptions.