Apple debuts new Final Cut Camera app for iPhone and iPad

Source: Apple

Apple introduced a new Final Cut Camera app for iPhone and iPad during its Let Loose event. The app is primarily designed to work with the Final Cut for iPad 2 app, supporting its Live Multicam feature that allows users to capture a single scene from up to four different angles.

The company explained that the Live Multicam feature can wirelessly connect with up to four iPhone or iPad devices, "providing a director’s view of each camera in real time." The app quickly sends editable preview clips to iPad Cut Pro for iPad 2 and replaces them with full-resolution files in the background.

However, a selling point of Final Cut Camera is you can download it for free "as a standalone video capture app to record professional videos on iPhone and iPad with precise manual controls." Apple said the Final Cut Camera app will be available later this spring.

The app lets you adjust camera settings such as white balance, manual focus, shutter speed, and ISO while monitoring your recordings with zebras and audio meters. When working with the Live Multicam feature, many of these settings can also be adjusted for each live camera feed from Final Cut Pro 2.

Apple also announced hardware upgrades for iPads at the "Let Loose" event. Its freshly baked M4 chip now powers the 2024 iPad Pro lineup that comes with "Tandem OLED displays" and a 5.1mm aluminum chassis.

Meanwhile, the iPad Air is now fitted with an M2 chip and comes in a bigger 13-inch variant. The updated iPad models are accompanied by the company's new stylus Apple Pencil Pro, which is priced at $129.

Apart from that, the company finally said goodbye to the original iPad design that featured a Home button. Apple has discontinued the 9th Generation iPad and slashed the price of the 10th Generation iPad by $100.