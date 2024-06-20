Apple launches Final Cut Camera app for iPhone and iPad

Apple's Final Cut Camera app is now available on the App Store for iOS and iPadOS, alongside Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 and Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.8. For the M4 iPad Pro, Apple claims its updated video editing software now delivers up to 2x faster rendering and up to 4x more streams of ProRes RAW compared to the M1.

Final Cut Camera is a companion app for Final Cut Pro for iPad 2, primarily designed to power the Live Multicam feature. Apple previewed the app last month at the "Let Loose" event for M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air (which don't ship with Apple Stickers anymore) and said it will arrive later this year.

You can install the app on an iPhone and iPad to record simultaneous video streams from different angles during a shoot and wirelessly control camera settings for each feed. However, the app can also work as a standalone video recording app for iPhone and iPad.

Final Cut Camera brings manual controls for many features, including resolutions, frame rates, codecs, exposure, ISO, shutter speed, white balance, color temperature, and more. However, you'll need an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max to use certain features such as ProRes, Log color, and the ability to record onto external storage.

The app also supports focus peaking to ensure sharp footage and overexposure indicators, but these features work on iPhone or iPad models with A13 Bionic chip or later. The content you record using the app is viewable in a browser and not directly saved to the Photos app. From here, you can transfer media directly to a project or save it to your device.

Final Cut Camera is available to download on the App Store for iPhone Xs (or later) running iOS 17.4 and iPad models with iPadOS 17.4. While the app itself is free, you'll need a Final Cut Pro for iPad subscription to use the Live Multicam features.