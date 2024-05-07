Netflix's games library grows with Sonic Mania Plus, Katana Zero, Braid, and more in May

The games library Netflix is building for its subscribers is expanding again in May. The latest injection of mobile titles will bring five new entries, including SEGA's hugely well-received platformer Sonic Mania Plus, as well as major indie hits like Katana Zero and Braid Anniversary Edition.

The newly announced games, their launch dates on the subscription platform, and short descriptions can be seen below:

Sonic Mania Plus (May 7) Run, jump and collect gold rings as Sonic, Tails, or Knuckles in this speedy homage made by and for fans of the beloved franchise. Experience the ultimate celebration of the world's fastest blue hedgehog in this remixed retro platformer filled with callbacks and Easter eggs from past Sonic games. Perfect for longtime fans and newcomers alike, '90s nostalgia and epic new boss fights await. Braid, Anniversary Edition (May 14) Travel from a city house through a series of interconnected worlds where time behaves strangely, searching for an elusive princess. Along the way, you'll explore memories and regrets that still haunt you. This Anniversary Edition remaster of the award-winning platformer contains 40 new levels (including one exclusive to Netflix members) fully repainted high-resolution graphics, new sound effects and extensive audio commentary. Paper Trail (May 21) This cozy top-down puzzle adventure, which was named Best Mobile Game at Tokyo Game Show, is set in a foldable paper world where you play as Paige, a budding academic who's leaving home for the first time to pursue her studies. On this journey, you'll uncover secrets, explore new areas, meet characters with memorable stories and solve puzzles by folding the environment and merging the two sides into one. Netflix Stories: Virgin River (May 29) Escape to the comfort and beauty of Virgin River to find romance and camaraderie where you least expect it. Stuck in a dead-end job and nursing a broken heart, you know you need to make a change. When fate leads you to Virgin River, what starts as a short trip blossoms into much more. Interact with your favorite characters and make choices that help you discover what's been missing in your life: community, fulfillment and, ultimately, true love. Katana Zero (May TBD) Adored for its 16-bit visuals and retro aesthetics, in this stylish pixel art neo-noir platformer, you're a samurai assassin facing breakneck action and instant-death combat. Attack enemies with your sword — or whatever else is at your disposal — and avoid obstacles to progress to the next level. Choose how you respond in conversations that drive the story forward between levels.

The existing selection already includes massive hits like classic GTA games, Hades, TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, Dead Cells, World of Goo, Immortality, Spiritfarer, Into the Breach, and many others. The titles are available for "Android phones & tablets, and iPhone, iPad and iPod touch."

The games that Netflix is offering to all its subscribers tout "No ads. No extra fees. No in-app purchases," with unlimited access being offered as long as a membership is active. However, reports indicate that Netflix may be looking to add ads or more premium tiers to these games in the future.