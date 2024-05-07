Specs Appeal: comparing the new M4 iPad Pro with the M2 iPad Pro 2022

The iPad Pro 2024 lineup is now official in its full OLED glory. Apple's flagship tablets are now thinner and more powerfu, they feature significantly upgraded displays and, sadly, notably increased price tags.

For potential buyers, the best part is that the 2022 lineup with the M2 processor is still available in various retailers, so expect some discounts on them until stock clears. With that in mind, if you wonder what the difference is between the iPad Pro 2022 and the iPad Pro 2024, here is our list of everything new in the iPad Pro 2024 lineup:

Tandem OLED displays (two OLED panels fused together for one brighter display) with up to 1,600 nits brightness (HDR)

Improved Adaptive Pro Motion with 10-120Hz refresh rate

Optional configuration with nano-texture glass for reduced glare and reflection (comes with a polishing cloth in the box)

Significantly thinner chassis (5.1mm)

The new 10-core M4 chip

256GB base configuration instead of 128GB

Only one rear-facing 12MP wide camera

The front-facing camera is now on the longer side of the tablet for more natural video calls

No physical SIM slot in Wi-Fi + Cellular configurations

Four microphones instead of five

A bigger battery in the 11-inch variant and a smaller battery in the 13-inch variant

No charging brick in some countries

New Space Black Color

Both variants are now $200 more expensive

And here are the detailed specs:

iPad Pro 2024 iPad Pro 2022 Dimensions 9.84x6.99x0.21", 0.98lbs

249.7x177.5x5.3mm, 446g 11.09x8.48x0.2", 1.28lbs

281.6x215.5x5.1mm, 582g 9.74x7.02x0.23", 1.03lbs

247.6x178.5x5.9mm, 470g 11.04x8.46x0.25", 1.51lbs

280.6x214.9x6.4mm, 685g Screen 11-inch Tandem OLED

2,240 x 1,668 pixels, 264 ppi

10-120Hz Adaptive Pro Motion,

P3

1000 nits (SDR)

1600 nits (HDR)

Apple Pencil Pro

Apple Pencil (USB-C)

Apple Pencil Hover Optional nano-texture glass 13-inch Tandem OLED

2,732 x 2,048 pixels, 264 ppi

10-120Hz Adaptive Pro Motion,

P3

1000 nits (SDR)

1600 nits (HDR)

Apple Pencil Pro

Apple Pencil (USB-C)

Apple Pencil Hover Optional nano-texture glass 11-inch IPS

2,388 x 1,668 pixels, 264 ppi

120Hz ProMotion, P3, 600 nits (SDR)

Apple Pencil (2nd gen)

Apple Pencil (USB-C)

Apple Pencil Hover 12.9-inch mini-LED IPS

2,732 x 2,048 pixels, 264 ppi

120Hz ProMotion, P3, 1600 nits (HDR)

Apple Pencil (2nd gen)

Apple Pencil (USB-C)

Apple Pencil Hover support Chip Up to 10-core Apple M4 with 10-core GPU and 16-core NPU

8GB (256-512GB) and 16GB RAM (1-2TB)

AV1 hardware decode 8-core Apple M2 with 10-core GPU and 16-core NPU

8GB (128-512GB) and 16GB RAM (1-2TB) Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS (cellular models)

5G sub-6GHz and mmWave

eSIM only, no physical SIM slot Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS (cellular models)

5G sub-6GHz and mmWave

Nano-SIM and eSIM Rear cameras Single wide 12MP f/1.8 camera + LiDAR Scanner Wide 12MP f/1.8 + Ultra Wide 10MP f/2.4 125 FOV + LiDAR Scanner Front cameras Ultra Wide 12MP f/2.4 with Center Stage support and FaceID Located on the longer side of the tablet Ultra Wide 12MP f/2.4 with Center Stage support and FaceID Located on the shorter side of the tablet Video recording 4K video at 24-60 FPS, 1080P video at 25-60FPS, ProRes at 4K 30FPS

Slow-mo video at 1080p 120-240FPS

Cinematic video stabilization, continuous autofocus

HEVC and H.264 Speakers Four-speaker audio + four studio-quality microphones Four-speaker audio + five studio-quality microphones Ports Thunderbolt / USB 4 with charging and DisplayPort In the box iPad, 20W USB-C power adapter, USB-C cable, polishing cloth with nano-texture display No power adapter in some countries iPad, 20W USB-C power adapter, USB-C cable Battery 31.29Wh

Up to 10 hours of video playback 38.99Wh

Up to 10 hours of video playback 28.65Wh

Up to 10 hours of video playback 40.88Wh

Up to 10 hours of video playback Colors Silver, Space Black Silver, Space Gray Price $999+ $1,299+ $799+ $1,099+

The iPad Pro 2024 lineup is now available for preorder on the official Apple website. Availability begins May 15.