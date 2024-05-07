When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Specs Appeal: comparing the new M4 iPad Pro with the M2 iPad Pro 2022

Neowin · with 1 comment

The iPad Pro 2024

The iPad Pro 2024 lineup is now official in its full OLED glory. Apple's flagship tablets are now thinner and more powerfu, they feature significantly upgraded displays and, sadly, notably increased price tags.

The iPad Pro 2024

For potential buyers, the best part is that the 2022 lineup with the M2 processor is still available in various retailers, so expect some discounts on them until stock clears. With that in mind, if you wonder what the difference is between the iPad Pro 2022 and the iPad Pro 2024, here is our list of everything new in the iPad Pro 2024 lineup:

  • Tandem OLED displays (two OLED panels fused together for one brighter display) with up to 1,600 nits brightness (HDR)
  • Improved Adaptive Pro Motion with 10-120Hz refresh rate
  • Optional configuration with nano-texture glass for reduced glare and reflection (comes with a polishing cloth in the box)
  • Significantly thinner chassis (5.1mm)
    The iPad Pro 2024
  • The new 10-core M4 chip
  • 256GB base configuration instead of 128GB
  • Only one rear-facing 12MP wide camera
    The iPad Pro 2024
  • The front-facing camera is now on the longer side of the tablet for more natural video calls
  • No physical SIM slot in Wi-Fi + Cellular configurations
  • Four microphones instead of five
  • A bigger battery in the 11-inch variant and a smaller battery in the 13-inch variant
  • No charging brick in some countries
  • New Space Black Color
  • Both variants are now $200 more expensive

And here are the detailed specs:

iPad Pro 2024 iPad Pro 2022
Dimensions 9.84x6.99x0.21", 0.98lbs
249.7x177.5x5.3mm, 446g 		11.09x8.48x0.2", 1.28lbs
281.6x215.5x5.1mm, 582g 		9.74x7.02x0.23", 1.03lbs
247.6x178.5x5.9mm, 470g		 11.04x8.46x0.25", 1.51lbs
280.6x214.9x6.4mm, 685g
Screen

11-inch Tandem OLED
2,240 x 1,668 pixels, 264 ppi
10-120Hz Adaptive Pro Motion,
P3
1000 nits (SDR)
1600 nits (HDR)
Apple Pencil Pro
Apple Pencil (USB-C)
Apple Pencil Hover

Optional nano-texture glass

13-inch Tandem OLED
2,732 x 2,048 pixels, 264 ppi
10-120Hz Adaptive Pro Motion,
P3
1000 nits (SDR)
1600 nits (HDR)
Apple Pencil Pro
Apple Pencil (USB-C)
Apple Pencil Hover

Optional nano-texture glass

 11-inch IPS
2,388 x 1,668 pixels, 264 ppi
120Hz ProMotion, P3, 600 nits (SDR)
Apple Pencil (2nd gen)
Apple Pencil (USB-C)
Apple Pencil Hover		 12.9-inch mini-LED IPS
2,732 x 2,048 pixels, 264 ppi
120Hz ProMotion, P3, 1600 nits (HDR)
Apple Pencil (2nd gen)
Apple Pencil (USB-C)
Apple Pencil Hover support
Chip Up to 10-core Apple M4 with 10-core GPU and 16-core NPU
8GB (256-512GB) and 16GB RAM (1-2TB)
AV1 hardware decode 		8-core Apple M2 with 10-core GPU and 16-core NPU
8GB (128-512GB) and 16GB RAM (1-2TB)
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS (cellular models)
5G sub-6GHz and mmWave
eSIM only, no physical SIM slot 		Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS (cellular models)
5G sub-6GHz and mmWave
Nano-SIM and eSIM
Rear cameras Single wide 12MP f/1.8 camera + LiDAR Scanner Wide 12MP f/1.8 + Ultra Wide 10MP f/2.4 125 FOV + LiDAR Scanner
Front cameras

Ultra Wide 12MP f/2.4 with Center Stage support and FaceID

Located on the longer side of the tablet

Ultra Wide 12MP f/2.4 with Center Stage support and FaceID

Located on the shorter side of the tablet
Video recording 4K video at 24-60 FPS, 1080P video at 25-60FPS, ProRes at 4K 30FPS
Slow-mo video at 1080p 120-240FPS
Cinematic video stabilization, continuous autofocus
HEVC and H.264
Speakers Four-speaker audio + four studio-quality microphones Four-speaker audio + five studio-quality microphones
Ports Thunderbolt / USB 4 with charging and DisplayPort
In the box

iPad, 20W USB-C power adapter, USB-C cable, polishing cloth with nano-texture display

No power adapter in some countries

 iPad, 20W USB-C power adapter, USB-C cable
Battery 31.29Wh
Up to 10 hours of video playback		 38.99Wh
Up to 10 hours of video playback		 28.65Wh
Up to 10 hours of video playback		 40.88Wh
Up to 10 hours of video playback
Colors Silver, Space Black Silver, Space Gray
Price $999+ $1,299+ $799+ $1,099+
The iPad Pro 2024

The iPad Pro 2024 lineup is now available for preorder on the official Apple website. Availability begins May 15.

