Apple iOS 18 lets you pause a video when recording in the iPhone Camera app

During the "It's Glowtime" event yesterday, Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, new models of the AirPods 4, and a refreshed AirPods Max. Alongside major product announcements, Apple also shared details about its next iPhone operating system update, the iOS 18.

Apple confirmed that the iOS 18 update will be released on September 16, and it will be supported by several iPhone models. Apart from several new features, the iOS 18 update will also allow users to pause a video in the middle of a video recording.

This is a software feature and will arrive on all iOS 18 supported models, unlike the new "Camera Control" feature, which is exclusive to the newly announced iPhone 16 models. The ability to pause video in the middle of a recording will enable iOS 18 users to take multiple shots in the same video file, without needing to start and stop videos each time.

When recording a video in the iOS 18 RC (Release Candidate), you will see a new "Pause" button in the bottom left corner of the UI. Tapping this button will pause the video recording, whereas tapping it again will resume the recording.

While the video is paused, you will see the button showing a "PAUSE" indicator at the top of the UI, below the recording time inside a red box. Additionally, the pause button changes to a record button, indicating that will resume the video recording when pressed. Besides, with iOS 18, users will also be able to switch to a different lens when the video recording is paused and then resume using the new lens.

This feature will help videographers create jump cuts in the same video, instead of having to create a different video for different shots. This means that you will be changing shots during recording rather than editing them in post-production.

iOS 18 is also expected to bring multiple features such as Home Screen dark mode, flashlight customizations, easier WiFi password sharing, Passwords app, Playground and Genmoji features, RCS support, and more.

Source and image: 9To5Mac