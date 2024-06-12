iOS 18 makes it easier to share Wi-Fi passwords with Android users

by Manuchi via Pixabay

If you're an iPhone user with many Android users in your friend circle, sharing Wi-Fi passwords isn't a cakewalk. Apple's iPhone has built-in capability to share Wi-Fi passwords, but as obvious as it gets, it only works with devices that are part of its ecosystem.

The iOS 18 update previewed earlier this week has a small but useful addition that lets you share Wi-Fi passwords from iPhone to Android in a few simple steps. While playing around with the iOS 18 developer beta (available on these iPhone models), we found that the freshly-baked Passwords app lets you share passwords as QR codes.

Note: If you plan to install the iOS 18 Developer Beta on your device, it's recommended that you back up all your data and proceed with caution. Pre-release versions of Apple software may contain bugs and unexpected problems that can harm your data or affect the normal working of your device.

Share Wi-Fi passwords from iPhone to Android

Open the Passwords app on iOS 18 Developer Beta. Tap on the Wi-Fi category listed on the main page. Go to the Wi-Fi network that you want to share with others. The network you're connected to will have a blue-colored icon. Tap on "Show Network QR Code" to reveal a QR code for that Wi-Fi network.

You can ask an Android or iPhone user to scan this QR code directly to join your Wi-Fi network. Alternatively, you can take a screenshot of the QR code to save it for later access or share it using a messaging app. A similar feature is also coming to Windows 11.

In addition to Wi-Fi networks, the feature also works with personal hotspots you have previously used on your iPhone. Since the Passwords app is available on iPadOS, the feature should work similarly on an iPad.

Keep in mind that the app's features can change over time as further beta versions are released, and the actual implementation in the stable version of iOS 18 may look or work differently.

Password sharing across Apple devices has been around for several years now. The feature, introduced with iOS 11 in 2017, can share Wi-Fi passwords across two Apple devices when they are placed close to each other.

There isn't much for Android in it, but Apple users can rely on the "QR your Wi-Fi" Siri Shortcut to generate shareable QR codes for their Wi-Fi networks. Moreover, users can view their saved Wi-Fi passwords on iOS 16 (or later) and share them manually.

The stable version of iOS 18 will be out later this year with many features, including a dark mode for Home Screen apps, flashlight improvements, Game Mode, T9 dialer, Apple Intelligence, new wallpapers, and more.